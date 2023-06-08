Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock opened at $158.09 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $161.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

