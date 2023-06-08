Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Primerica worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Primerica by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,760 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI opened at $192.09 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $195.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.79 and a 200 day moving average of $164.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.61 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

