Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,499 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cushman & Wakefield

In other news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 4.6 %

CWK stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.74%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

