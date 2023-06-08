Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,881 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 36,829 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.2 %

GLD opened at $180.15 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.89.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

