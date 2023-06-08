Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 70 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,250,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $450.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $479.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.19. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

See Also

