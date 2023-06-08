Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 751,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,534,000 after buying an additional 28,014 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Tyson Foods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Tyson Foods by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $51.33 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

