Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $63.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.47.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

