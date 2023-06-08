Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 71,565 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Antero Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 103,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources stock opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 3.47. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

