BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) vs. Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Head-To-Head Survey

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BIO-key International and Infinite Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-key International 0 0 0 0 N/A Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

BIO-key International has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinite Group has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BIO-key International and Infinite Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International $7.02 million 0.87 -$11.91 million ($1.18) -0.61 Infinite Group $7.00 million 0.10 -$3.56 million N/A N/A

Infinite Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIO-key International.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-key International and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International -121.02% -80.69% -55.25% Infinite Group -51.37% N/A -172.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of BIO-key International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Infinite Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BIO-key International beats Infinite Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIO-key International

(Get Rating)

BIO-key International, Inc. engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

About Infinite Group

(Get Rating)

Infinite Group, Inc. is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response. The company was founded on October 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.