BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BCRX stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.98.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.