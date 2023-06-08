Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $328.92.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Biogen Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 771.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Biogen by 726.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,576 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $304.90 on Friday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $188.54 and a twelve month high of $319.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.97.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.