BlueArk (BRK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $276,493.53

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,399.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.78 or 0.00423426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00114522 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00023183 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00036266 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000449 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000705 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

