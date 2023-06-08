Bokf Na Buys 3,354 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,841,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,760 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,824 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 194.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,018 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average is $75.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

