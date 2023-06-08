Bokf Na Buys 3,685 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Prologis by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth $368,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,063,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,780 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

PLD opened at $128.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.49. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. Prologis’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

