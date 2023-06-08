Bokf Na Cuts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in AON were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of AON by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AON by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

NYSE:AON opened at $312.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.87. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $338.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

