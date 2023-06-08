Bokf Na Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,259,000 after acquiring an additional 199,813 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after acquiring an additional 814,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after acquiring an additional 91,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,736,000 after acquiring an additional 650,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.56.

AMT opened at $190.93 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

