Bokf Na Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,891 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,150. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $738.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $777.74 and a 200 day moving average of $757.91.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

