Bokf Na Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bokf Na reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 162.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Shares of RMD opened at $214.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $247.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.69 and its 200-day moving average is $219.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total value of $329,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,721,536.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,451 shares of company stock worth $7,257,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

