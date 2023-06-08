Bokf Na Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $96.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.