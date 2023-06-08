Bokf Na Has $3.45 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41,542 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,211,000 after purchasing an additional 68,275 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY stock opened at $253.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.53. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,563 shares of company stock worth $12,929,797. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

