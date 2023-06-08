Bokf Na Has $3.60 Million Stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,290 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 0.65% of Business First Bancshares worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 258,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rick D. Day bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 258,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,705.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. Smith purchased 3,650 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $50,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,660.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,961 shares of company stock valued at $373,385. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Business First Bancshares Stock Up 4.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $417.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 19.96%. Research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Articles

