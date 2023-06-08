Bokf Na Has $3.84 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in General Mills by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.