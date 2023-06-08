Bokf Na Has $4.01 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of PPL opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Stories

