Bokf Na Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Bokf Na increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

