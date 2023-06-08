Bokf Na Increases Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 36,592 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned 0.10% of Allison Transmission worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 100.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ALSN opened at $52.55 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.