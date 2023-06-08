Bokf Na Increases Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bokf Na boosted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 144.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $22,483,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Chemed by 21.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 1,097.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Chemed by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,718,000 after buying an additional 29,238 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Stock Performance

Chemed stock opened at $542.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $547.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.60. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $570.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,624 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,829. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading

