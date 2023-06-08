Bokf Na Increases Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 39.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in OGE Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

OGE Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.67%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

