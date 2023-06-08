Bokf Na Invests $3.06 Million in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 60,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,930 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 469,941 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 1,567.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 384,789 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weatherford International by 27.8% during the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,869,000 after buying an additional 376,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Weatherford International by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 592,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after buying an additional 318,430 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $70.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

Further Reading

