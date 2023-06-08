Bokf Na Lowers Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bokf Na cut its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hess by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Hess by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 65,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Hess by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 261,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,997 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hess Stock Up 3.7 %

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

HES stock opened at $137.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $90.34 and a twelve month high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.