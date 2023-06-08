Bokf Na Lowers Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $774,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Lululemon Athletica Price Performance
LULU stock opened at $353.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.79 and a 1-year high of $389.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.41.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
