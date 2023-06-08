Bokf Na Purchases 941 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Bokf Na grew its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $94.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

