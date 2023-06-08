Bokf Na Raises Stock Holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 312,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,110 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXDT. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 344,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,540,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000.

NYSE NXDT opened at 11.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 10.36 and its 200-day moving average is 11.53. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 9.14 and a 12-month high of 17.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of 10.13 per share, for a total transaction of 35,910.85. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 273,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,765,996.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $44,866 over the last three months.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

