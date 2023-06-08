Bokf Na Reduces Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.05% of QuidelOrtho worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 455.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at $2,752,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 240.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QuidelOrtho Profile

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $86.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day moving average of $87.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.29.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

