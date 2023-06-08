Bokf Na Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 781.6% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 62,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 55,154 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,202,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,799,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1,475.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,286,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,252 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.