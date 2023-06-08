Bokf Na Sells 13,913 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,913 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $134.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

