Bokf Na Sells 1,396 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 48,434 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

