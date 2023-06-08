Bokf Na Sells 15,649 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,649 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in APA were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in APA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in APA by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of APA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. TheStreet raised APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

