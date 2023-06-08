Bokf Na Sells 31,142 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 31,142 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -52.60%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.