Bokf Na Sells 4,290 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bokf Na lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,956,000 after buying an additional 501,131 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,531,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,620,000 after buying an additional 65,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,421,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $691,070,000 after buying an additional 45,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,712,000 after acquiring an additional 83,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,216,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,956 shares of company stock valued at $42,137,655 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Shares of PWR stock opened at $183.93 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.86 and a 12-month high of $184.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.91.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

