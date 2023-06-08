Bokf Na Sells 744 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $180.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.