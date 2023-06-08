Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.49.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $54.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $106.76.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 78.56%.

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

