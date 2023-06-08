Brian Chesky Sells 30,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Airbnb stock opened at $116.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $144.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

