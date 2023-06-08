Bright Green (BGXX) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) is one of 58 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bright Green to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Green and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A -278.60% -158.02% Bright Green Competitors -10.47% -72.68% 21.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bright Green and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Green Competitors 216 568 822 47 2.42

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 98.00%. Given Bright Green’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Green has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

8.5% of Bright Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.4% of Bright Green shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bright Green and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A -$27.66 million -5.05 Bright Green Competitors $282.68 million -$110.28 million -1.64

Bright Green’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bright Green. Bright Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bright Green peers beat Bright Green on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

