Brokerages Set Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Target Price at $67.55

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $115.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Catalent by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 372.7% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 313.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

