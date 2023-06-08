Brokerages Set Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) PT at $88.13

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.13.

COLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $78.87 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

See Also

