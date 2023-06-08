Brokerages Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target at $386.15

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $353.55.
Several research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of EPAM stock opened at $210.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $462.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
