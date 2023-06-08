Brokerages Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target at $386.15

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $353.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $210.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $462.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

About EPAM Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.