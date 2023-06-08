Brokerages Set Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) PT at $35.33

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

EQH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

In other Equitable news, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,444,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,193 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,480,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,162,000 after purchasing an additional 874,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,933,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 336,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. Equitable has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

