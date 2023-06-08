Brokerages Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) PT at GBX 2,962.50

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,962.50 ($36.83).

Several analysts have weighed in on EXPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.78) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Experian alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan Howell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,661 ($33.08) per share, with a total value of £133,050 ($165,402.78). In other Experian news, insider Lloyd Pitchford bought 13,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,945 ($36.61) per share, for a total transaction of £392,480.15 ($487,916.65). Also, insider Jonathan Howell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,661 ($33.08) per share, with a total value of £133,050 ($165,402.78). Insiders have bought a total of 19,827 shares of company stock valued at $56,780,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Experian Stock Down 0.3 %

Experian Increases Dividend

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 2,933 ($36.46) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,762.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,832.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,325.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 2,242 ($27.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,160 ($39.28).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,823.53%.

Experian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.