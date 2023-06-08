Brokerages Set Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Price Target at $46.40

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Further Reading

