Brokerages Set Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Price Target at $169.00

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

NYSE HES opened at $137.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.57. Hess has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.76.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hess by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 57,965 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,218,000 after buying an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.